New Year 2023: 9 Best Fine dining places with special New Year Menu in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 28, 2022
Whether you want a quick caffeine fix with the Cappuccino or Double Chocolate Cookie and a spicy treat with the Mexcellent Wrap, or a classic comfort dish with Mac and Cheese, Seeds of Life in Juhu and Bandra has it all at INR 1,000 onwards for 2
Their sugar-free dessert menu has special strawberry additions that you certainly cannot miss out on. The health-conscious dessert lovers are sure to mesmerise their taste buds with the goodness of these melt-in-your-mouth, berrylicious additions
Ginkgo's Pan-Asian Cuisine right from their Chinese Dan Dan Noodles, and Vietnamese Rice Paper Roll, to the classic Korean Kimchi Fried Rice, Korean Spicy Garlic Chicken, Pad Thai, Barbecue Spare Rolls, Taiwanese Fried Chicken Popcorn and more is so delicious that it will make you wanting for more
The outlet located at Dadar (E) will cost you INR 1,000 onwards for two people
Pritam Da Dhaba at Juhu serves appetizing slow-cooked Dal Makhani, Amritsari Chole Kulche, Baingan ka Bharta, Lasooni Palak, Murg Methi Bahaar and many more exemplary dishes and are ready to serve you with new varieties of North Indian cuisine
Poco Loco Tapas & Bar at Khar (W) is bringing in the 'Anti Party Of The Year' on NYE. It is for everyone who wants to enjoy a relaxed evening, enjoy a few drinks over conversations & have fun
Also, a 'Special Hangover Cure Brunch' on 1st Jan where they have curated special New Year Menu with interesting cocktails. Meal for two people will cost you around INR 2,000 onwards. So, march in, what are you waiting for in this New Year?
Sofitel in Bandra Kurla Complex, is welcoming guests to ring in the New Year at Jyran, which serves authentic cuisine inspired by the Northwest Indian Frontier Province on December 31, from 8 pm to 12 am and is priced at INR 5999 plus taxes per head
Finch Mumbai at Andheri (E) is all set to take patrons on a memorable night full of good food, exotic drinks, flavorsome appetizers and grooving music on 31st Dec from 8:30 – 10:30 followed by rocking DJ from INR 5999 onwards
'Choose Your Own Thali' at Kamats Legacy where more than 25 items are served in one single South Indian Thali on a huge banana leaf. This unlimited thali will cost INR 575. It is available till January 3 at Bhandup, so make the season end on a delectable note
If you don't wish to go out to celebrate New Year, you can celebrate New Year Parties with HomeSlice's Unique DIY Pizza Kits with your friends and family and your home could be your fine dining place. It also includes pastas, salads and more add-ons. Price on request
The newly launched cloud kitchen, Hungry Buddha delivers a delectable range of Pan Asian dishes right at your doorsteps. From Dim Sum, Stir Fry, Salads and Dessert to a wide range of offerings available in non-vegetarian, and vegetarian options at Bandra (W), Kalina and Santacruz (E)
Whether you decide to call your gang for a game night or cozy up on a couch for movies, order in Hungry Buddha and relish Asian flavours on this New Year
