7 luxury resorts to check-in for your last minute New Year plans

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 19, 2022
BluSalz Escapade Muhamma Resort in Alleppey, Kerala is a masterpiece of the Arabic Dravidian architecture. The place is a real escape from the chaotic life and will give you an experience, you will always cherish before you begin your new year 2023
Sukoon Retreat and Spa is located near Dehradun and is popular for bird watching at the confluence of the Yamuna and Assan rivers. Almost 53 species of birds can be seen here and one can enjoy river walks, hiking, meditation sessions, spa, mountain biking. A real retreat for you on this new year end
Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa, Rajasthan, a luxurious jungle resort is a 3-hour drive from Udaipur or Jodhpur with a lake overlooking the Aravali hills where you can spot leopards from the balconies of your rooms. You can enjoy the jeep safaris and the incredible staying experience here. A paradise for animal lovers while they bid adieu to year 2022
Neemrana Fort-Palace is a 553 years old-medieval heritage resort near Jaipur and Delhi, built on the 2 billion-year-old Aravalli hills is a perfect place for your regal New Year vacation. You can witness the most spectacular sunsets over the countryside from here and besides this, there are hanging gardens, swimming pools, Ayurvedic spa, and India’s first zip-line
Spice Village is located near the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady, Kerala is a resort that is 5-hour drive from the Kochi airport. It provide experiences based on the native Manan tribe. Villas with or without private pools are available here and you can visit the Asian Elephant habitat with plantation, Periyar forest hiking, bamboo rafting. You won't regret choosing this place for your new year's stay vacation
Mayfair Spa Resort & Casino in Gangtok, Sikkim is an acclaimed 5-star hotel in the valley of Gangtok which has a fabulous spa, casino, an international restaurant and beautifully decorated café. Surrounded by spectacular Himalayan peaks and greenery, the property offers enchanting view. A perfect place to unwind and breathe fresh air as you begin your new year
Heritage Resort in Coorg, Karnataka is perched atop a hill, away from the chaos of city life and a lovely romantic getaway. Cozy cottages and villas are available and they also arrange for romantic dinners so that you can spend quality time with your partner. They also offer therapeutic rejuvenating spa sessions. All and all an experience worth cherishing on the year's end
Thanks For Reading!