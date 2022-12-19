7 luxury resorts to check-in for your last minute New Year plans

Spice Village is located near the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady, Kerala is a resort that is 5-hour drive from the Kochi airport. It provide experiences based on the native Manan tribe. Villas with or without private pools are available here and you can visit the Asian Elephant habitat with plantation, Periyar forest hiking, bamboo rafting. You won't regret choosing this place for your new year's stay vacation