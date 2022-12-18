8 Countries to visit during this New Year holidays that offers visa-on-arrival to Indians

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 18, 2022
It's the time to celebrate as New Year is arriving soon and when some of us plan to visit scenic foreign locations. So, there are a few wonderful countries which offers visa-on-arrival thus, solving your travelling related worries
Jordan: This historical and culturally rich place has more than 1,00,000 archaeological, religious and tourist sights. People who love visiting heritage sites, will love the country also because Petra, one among the seven wonders of the world is located here
Mongolia: Known as the 'Land of the eternal blue sky', Mongolia is covered by grassy steppe, with mountains to the north and west and the Gobi Desert to the south. There are national parks and museums and one of the best reasons to travel to Mongolia is living nomads
Tanzania: The country offers a raw safari experience that draws explorers from around the world. The Kilimanjaro mountain, the exotic Islands of Zanzibar, the sanctuaries of Serengeti, Tarangire, Lake Manyara, Ngorongoro Crater, Ruaha, Selous and the Marine Park of Mafia Island make Tanzania a unique tourist destination
Maldives: This archipelago found in the Indian Ocean south-west of Sri Lanka attracts a large number of travellers because of their white sandy beaches and crystal clear ocean waters
Indonesia: The country is famous for underwater tourism, making Kapoposang island as one of the best diving places in the province. The country is located in 'The Pacific rim of fire' which is one of the most active volcanic areas in the world. The country alone has 150 volcanoes. It also boasts some of the most gorgeous sunsets in the world with one of the best being seen from Mount Penanjakan overlooking the famous Mt Bromo Volcano
Cambodia: It is home of the famous 'Angkor Wat' and numerous other temples, this country is intoxicating in its beauty and the country's capital Phnom Penh has tonnes of restaurants serving delicious cuisine
Laos: A South-East Asian country that shares its border with Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar is known for its spectacular landscape, mountains, ethnic villages, lush jungles, glistening rice fields and tea gardens. It is the 'Land of a million elephants' and has Southeast Asia's most spectacular waterfalls, including 'Tad Fane' and 'Dong Hua Sao'
Mauritius: It is a beautiful island country in the Indian Ocean surrounded by white sandy beaches and one of the world's most extensive coral reefs. It has a tropical climate and is home to rare species of flora and fauna. Many people visit this country to enjoy the natural beauty of the islands
