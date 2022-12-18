8 Countries to visit during this New Year holidays that offers visa-on-arrival to Indians

Indonesia: The country is famous for underwater tourism, making Kapoposang island as one of the best diving places in the province. The country is located in 'The Pacific rim of fire' which is one of the most active volcanic areas in the world. The country alone has 150 volcanoes. It also boasts some of the most gorgeous sunsets in the world with one of the best being seen from Mount Penanjakan overlooking the famous Mt Bromo Volcano

Pexels