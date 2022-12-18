FIFA World Cup Final 2022: 7 last-minute happening places to watch live streaming of the final in Mumbai

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 18, 2022
FIFA World Cup Final 2022- Watch the Argentina's veteran legend Lionel Messi take on France's superstar Kylian Mbappe for football's holy grail. If you may not have booked any place till now but wish to watch live streaming of the finals in Mumbai, check out these places and tickets can be booked online
SBS
It’s the World Cup Final and what's better than to watching it the most royal way at The Royal Opera House. You can enjoy beer on tap, pizzas, cocktails, DJs while watching the football battle live. Match starts at 4:30 pm, and the ticket cost INR 250 onwards
Mega Screening starts at 8 pm and will cost you INR 600 onwards at the Angrezi Dhaba, Bandra (W). There will be live commentary and amazing offer on food and drinks are available too
Kasa Kai Mumbai is organising biggest world cup finale party at different venues in Mumbai. These include Up in the Air & The Finch at Andheri (W), Timess Sqaure, Borivali (W) & Epic, Thane. There will be live commentary, food, happy hours while you watch match on the big screen and post match celebrations too. The event is scheduled from 6:30 pm onwards and the price is INR 500
The fun zone, Smaaash at R City Mall, Ghatkopar (W) is offering exciting screening atmosphere with great food & drinks. The timings is 7 pm onwards and the ticket costs INR 399 onwards
Enjoy the thrilling counter between Argentina vs France at Balsa in Lower Parel. The place with great ambience has interesting food and drinks options. The ticket costs INR 799
Enjoy the FIFA World Cup finale with other passionate fans, delicious snacks and an everlasting experience at Dola Kitchen & Bar, Next to Saki Naka Metro Station, AURA Kitchen & Bar in Andheri (E) and Social Tribe in Malad (W) from 8 pm onwards and the entry is free but booking is required
You can enjoy the live screening of the football final match while you munch on mouthwatering veg and non-veg combos with alcohol and beer buckets at Glocal Junction at multiple venues like Worli, Andheri, Malad (W)
