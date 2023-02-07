Waltair Veerayya OTT Release: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan's Telugu film

Waltair Veerayya |

Superstar Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan's Telugu film Waltair Veerayya is all set to release digitally. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film released in theatres on January 13.

On Tuesday, streaming platform Netflix announced that the film will premiere on the OTT platform on February 27.

"In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm," read a tweet by Netflix India South.

The Telugu action movie stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role along side Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj and Catherine Tresa.

Actress Urvashi Rautela also featured in an item song in Waltair Veerayya. According to several media reports, she charged nearly ₹2 crore for featuring in the 3-minute song.

The film has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

