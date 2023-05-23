Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan has attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival

She has shared several red carpet pictures with her fans and followers

Shruti looked stunning in a black outfit

The actress also flaunted her bold red lipstick

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Shruti wrote, "Red carpet but always make it black"

Shruti was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi

Shruti attended Cannes as the guest of honour for a round table conference on gender parity

The festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work and generate buzz

It also provides a space for industry professionals to network, collaborate, and engage in discussions

