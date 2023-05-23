Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
Actress and singer Shruti Haasan has attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival
She has shared several red carpet pictures with her fans and followers
Shruti looked stunning in a black outfit
The actress also flaunted her bold red lipstick
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Shruti wrote, "Red carpet but always make it black"
Shruti was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi
Shruti attended Cannes as the guest of honour for a round table conference on gender parity
The festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work and generate buzz
It also provides a space for industry professionals to network, collaborate, and engage in discussions
Thanks For Reading!