Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy makes heads turn in black strapless gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
Mouni Roy has finally made her debut at Cannes Film Festival
For her second appearance, the Brahmastra actress opted for a gorgeous black fishcut gown
She looked stunning in the strapless body-hugging outfit
The off-shoulder gown also has a white bow in front
Mouni styled her hair in a neat ponytail and opted for minimal makeup
She completed her look with black sunglasses
Earlier expressing excitement for her Cannes debut, Mouni had said, "I am grateful for this incredible opportunity"
On her work front, Mouni was last seen in Brahmastra as Junoon. She will be seen next in The Virgin Tree
