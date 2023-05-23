Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy makes heads turn in black strapless gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023

Mouni Roy has finally made her debut at Cannes Film Festival

For her second appearance, the Brahmastra actress opted for a gorgeous black fishcut gown

She looked stunning in the strapless body-hugging outfit

The off-shoulder gown also has a white bow in front

Mouni styled her hair in a neat ponytail and opted for minimal makeup

She completed her look with black sunglasses

Earlier expressing excitement for her Cannes debut, Mouni had said, "I am grateful for this incredible opportunity"

On her work front, Mouni was last seen in Brahmastra as Junoon. She will be seen next in The Virgin Tree

