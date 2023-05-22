Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone exudes elegance in her one-shoulder green satin gown

Kennedy actress Sunny Leone has captured the attention of the global stage at the illustrious Cannes Film Festival.

With her first look leaving spectators awestruck, she has solidified her position as a formidable force, proudly representing India with poise and grace.

Sunny Leone’s look at Cannes 2023 red carpet

Her first look at the festival is nothing short of breathtaking. Draped in an enchanting one-shoulder moss green satin gown by the renowned designer Maria Kokhia, Sunny exuded confidence and allure.

The strategic cuts on her midriff and a daring thigh-high slit accentuated her elegant silhouette. To complete her appearance, Sunny adorned herself with exquisite jewellery crafted by Flavia Vetorasso.

Embracing the vibrant spirit of the season, Sunny opts for loose, flowing tresses and soft glam makeup that highlights her luminous features. Her ethereal appearance transcends beauty standards, making her a vision to behold on the red carpet.

Notably, Sunny Leone's film, "Kennedy," has been granted the prestigious honor of a midnight screening at the Cannes Film Festival, making it the sole Indian film to receive this distinction.

About Kennedy

Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyab is a narrative that revolves around a former police officer who, although presumed dead, embarks on a quest for absolution that will undoubtedly leave the audience spellbound.

With Kennedy securing a spot in the highly coveted Midnight Screenings Section at the Cannes Film Festival, Kashyap's masterpiece promises to enthral audiences with a captivating tale of redemption.