Watch: Shirtless Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Chiselled Physique As He Gets Papped In The City

Tiger Shroff | Photo from Varinder Chawla

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff recently grabbed eyeballs as he stepped out in Mumbai, displaying his chiselled abs and toned physique. The actor sported a casual yet stylish look, donning black track pants paired with crisp white shoes, catching everyone's attention.

Tiger Shroff | Varinder Chawla

Tiger Shroff, known for his exceptional dance skills, was seen coming out of his daily dance routine, radiating confidence and charm.

As fans gathered around him for pictures, he posed with them, making the day for his enthusiastic admirers. Later, he switched to a white tee and hopped into his car, heading to his next destination.

Watch the video of Tiger Shroff being spotted shirtless in the city here:

TIGER IN SINGHAM AGAIN?

While rumors were rife about Tiger starring in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited cop film, 'Singham Again,' the filmmaker himself put the speculations to rest. Rohit Shetty clarified that the film is currently in its pre-production stage, and there is no truth to any such casting news at the moment.

HIS PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Tiger Shroff's last outing, 'Heropanti 2,' might not have performed as expected at the box office, but the talented actor continues to win millions of hearts with his multifaceted abilities. His just-released soundtrack, 'Love Stereo Again,' has been receiving overwhelming appreciation from fans and critics alike.

Upcoming projects have Tiger's fans eagerly anticipating more of his remarkable performances. He is set to grace the screen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and will also be seen in the action-packed thriller 'Ganapath.'