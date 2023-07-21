Rashmika Mandanna-Tiger Shroff launch the Crunchyroll App In India

Photos by Varinder Chawla

For those who aren’t well-versed, it may come across as a brief surprise that actors Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff are massive enthusiasts of the anime culture. That they are the new faces to front a streaming app which promises to bring Indian audiences closer to the anime culture in the country, speaks highly about their love for the genre.

Recently, the two stars came together at an event in Mumbai, where they greeted the present media and fans as they officially unveiled the app. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

The event was briefly ushered in by a former film critic and journalist, who confessed to becoming a recent convert to the genre himself. Through telling questions, he urged both actors to share their first brush with the genre, their favourite shows and characters and how it influenced them in their personal and professional spheres.

When asked about their first exposure to the genre, Rashmika says, “It would be Naruto for me, followed by Boruto. They have been a part of my life and have become a part of my lifestyle now. Everytime I spoke about anime to my friends, I felt out of place because they aren’t familiar with the subject. But, watching everyone be here for the event, gives me hope that I can finally discuss my love for the genre with those who share my interest.”

Tiger also chipped in with his thoughts. He shares, “For me, it will be Dragon Ball Z. When I was younger it used to be Pokemon. I also like Naruto: Shippuden. I would say Boruto, but he really messed up Naruto for me. It’s just my honest opinion. But, yes, I seek a lot of inspiration from these anime series for the action I perform in my films.”

Rashmika and Tiger’s insights about anime were met with loud cheers and applause from the audience who seemed very cued in about their preferences and choices. The event was concluded by a special screening of the show Jujutsu Kaisen that was organised for the fans present in the audience by the streaming app.

