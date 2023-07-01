Tiger Shroff Fan Tweets 'Doing Baaghi 4 Is Stupidity', Actor Responds |

After delivering three installments, team Baaghi is all set to join hands yet again for the fourth installment of the franchise. The trio of director Ahmed Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Bollywood's handsome hunk Tiger Shroff will start working for Baaghi 4 soon. Amid the ongoing prep, a fan of Tiger took to Twitter and shared a letter asking him to avoid the film since it will ruin his reputation.

The letter read, “Dear Tiger, you've faced lot of criticism from both of your last with NGE. but again you choose to do film with them and that too Baaghi 4. You shouldn't do this already NGE & Ahmed khan has down your reputation.. this is very disappointing & I'd say this is stupidity of yours, you will gain your reputation back from Ganapa BMCM etc films and then you will give baaghi 4.. downgrading your career. during heropanti2 time we Tigerians had high hopes, then after watching trailer it goes down, then after film release we were highly disappointed & got lost. and now again you're going to do same mistake. After this, you selected films like Ganapath BMCM, etc with Amazing directors we were very happy that you will make your come back stronger.. now you're giving hints of B4 which is breaking heart of every Tigerian.”

Responding to the same, Tiger wrote on Twitter, "Thank you so much for your concern and advice. Don't worry ill make you proud again will keep everything in mind."

Last year it was announced that Baaghi 4 will head for an OTT release and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. It is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The action thriller also stars South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. It is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Eid 2024.

Apart from this, Tiger will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller Ganpath Part 1, in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon, and in Karan Johar's next Screw Dheela. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after Student of the Year 2.