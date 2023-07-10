Man Snatches Mobile Phone From Rashmika Mandanna's Hand; Here's What Happened Next (WATCH)

Rashmika Mandanna | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actress Rashmika Mandanna was spotted after completing the shoot of a project in Bandra, Mumbai, on Monday evening. Several pictures and videos of the Mission Majnu actress have surfaced online. Rashmika looked gorgeous in a simple salwaar suit and printed dupatta.

In one of the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rashmika can be seen posing for the paps outside her vanity van. She also waited patiently for sometime as fans gathered around the actress to click pictures with her.

The video also shows Rashmika trying to help a fan click a selfie. Soon after she took the fan's mobile phone in her hand, a man is seen snatching it away.

This left the actress shocked and surprised, however, she did not react to it. Instead, she remained calm and continued to click photos with fans.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has a number of films stacked in her kitty. She will be next seen in the second installment of the blockbuster, Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun in the titular role.

She will also star in the Telugu film Rainbow, alongside Dev Mohan.

Besides, Rashmika also has Animal in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is slated to hit the silver screens in December 2023.