Tiger Shroff To Play A Cop In Rohit Shetty's Singham Again? Makers REACT

The makers of Rohit Shetty's much-awaited action film Singham Again, on Tuesday (July 25), made an announcement regarding the star cast of the film. They also said that they will reveal the cast of the film soon.

Earlier today, a report in Pinkvilla stated that Tiger Shroff has joined Rohit's Shetty's cop universe and will play a cop alongside Ajay Devgn. The news report also mentions that Ranveer Singh will be seen as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi.

The actors will be shooting for the film in September or October 2023.

Soon after the report surfaced online, Rohit Shetty Picturez shared a note which reads, "There have many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in Rohit Shetty's next directorial, Singham Again. The film is currently in pre-production. We kindly request the media to refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage."

"We will be making an official star cast announcement soon," the note further read, according to ANI.

A few days back, Rohit Shetty said he is leaving no stone unturned to make the third installment of his widely-successful Singham franchise "bigger and better". The director said the cop film series enjoys a loyal fan following and it is important for him as well as franchise star Ajay Devgn to come up with something exciting.

"Singham has a loyal fan base and we are giving our heart and soul to this film. And that's what keeps us going and motivates us to make it bigger. One has to upgrade themselves to do better and make something exciting," he had reportedly said.

Rohit Shetty's action franchise started with 2011's Singham and was followed by a 2014 sequel, titled Singham Returns. The films chronicle the story of a cop named Bajirao Singham and his fight against injustice and corrupt politicians.

