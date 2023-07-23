Rohit Shetty Shares Singham 3 Update: 'It Will Be Bigger And Better, We Are Excited'

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn | File photo

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he is leaving no stone unturned to make the third installment of his widely-successful Singham franchise "bigger and better". The director said the cop film series enjoys a loyal fan following and it is important for him as well as franchise star Ajay Devgn to come up with something exciting.

"Singham has a loyal fan base and we are giving our heart and soul to this film. And that's what keeps us going and motivates us to make it bigger. One has to upgrade themselves to do better and make something exciting," Shetty said.

The action franchise started with 2011's Singham and was followed by a 2014 sequel, titled Singham Returns. It chronicles the story of a honest and fearless cop named Bajirao Singham and his fight against injustice and corrupt politicians.

Devgn will return as the titular character in Singham 3, which is currently in the pre-production stage. Shetty said the actor is happy with the way the script has turned out.

"When he heard the script, he was very happy with the outcome. We are excited about it," he said.

The filmmaker is also taking his cop universe -- which includes films such as Simmba and Sooryavanshi -- to the digital space with his debut series Indian Police Force, which features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

Shetty asserted that the scale of the show will be equivalent to his big-screen efforts. "It was almost like shooting a film. I never felt I was doing something for OTT. It is as good as making a film. It is quite commercial.

"I have kept my fingers crossed that audiences love it. The action is larger-than-life. I hope, the way they have given love to Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, they give the same kind of love to Indian Police Force as well," he added.