WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted For The First Time With His Newly-Obtained Y+ Security In Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was given Y+ security by the Maharashtra state government a few days ago, and on Sunday evening, he was spotted stepping out of his palatial residence Mannat for the first time with the elaborate entourage.

SRK left his house to attend the special screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the city, as the cult film clocked 25 years.

SRK was granted Y+ security earlier this month after having received several death threats ever since his film Pathaan released in theatres in January.

Read Also Unseen BTS Photos From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Sets

SRK spotted with Y+ security

On Sunday evening, SRK was seen leaving Mannat and heading to the theatre where the screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was held.

A slew of cars were seen exiting Mannat. The first vehicle to exit the gate was a car with security guards, followed by SRK's car, a police van, and another jeep with guards in the end.

Post reaching the venue too, the actor was seen surrounded by guards and cops assigned by the government, along with his personal bodyguard.

SRK's upcoming films

On the work front, SRK delivered two of the biggest films of his career, Pathaan and Jawan, this year. The films shattered all records at the box office, and emerged to be the highest-grossing Hindi films in the history of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh is now all set to end the year with a bang with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film marks his first collaboration with the 3 Idiots director, and it is scheduled for a Christmas release.

Post Dunki, SRK is also set to shoot the biggest mass entertainer of his career in 2024. He will reunite with Salman Khan for a full-fledged film as their characters Pathaan and Tiger will be seen clashing in the much-anticipated film of YRF Spy Universe. The film is slated to go on floors in March next year.