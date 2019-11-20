Watch: Sara Ali Khan devours a pizza post workout session in New York

Sara Ali Khan has often expressed her love for pizzas and how she couldn't have one for years through her weightless journey. But, now it seems that she is finally enjoying her favourite dish as she shared a video of the same looking as delighted as ever.
Sara who is enjoying a short vacation in New York to take a break from her busy schedule, shared a video on her Instagram story. In the video, she was having a delicious pizza after her workout session, on which she wrote "Back at it again" , looking the most happiest.
On work front, Sara is currently busy with her next 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the remake has been slated to release in May 2020.
Before that, she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal, opposite her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. The movie will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day i.e. Feb 14, 2020.
