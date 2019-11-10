Fit and Fabulous: Sara Ali Khan is turning heads with her hot bod and sexy athleisure

Daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara made her debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018 release 'Kedarnath'.

Keeping the wheel of her projects running, the 24-year-old is currently shooting 'Coolie No 1' where she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan.

The film is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

Sara will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is said to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.