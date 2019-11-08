Celebrity Style: Get Sara Ali Khan's chic buckle shorts for just Rs 1800!

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan’s weight transformation has been an inspiring journey for many. Despite reaching her goals, the diva has not stopped maintaining her hot bod.

Sara’s gym wear has been the talk of the town for fashion enthusiasts. The Kedarnath actress can hardly get it wrong with some chic athleisure and funky accessories. She was recently spotted by the paparazzi while exiting Namrata Purohit’s Pilates session.

The Pataudi princess donned a white crop top over a sports bra and buckle shorts. She completed the look with a transparent tote bag and yellow slippers. The bottoms that Sara is wearing are by Puma and cost only Rs 1852.