Celebrity Style: Get Sara Ali Khan's chic buckle shorts for just Rs 1800!

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan’s weight transformation has been an inspiring journey for many. Despite reaching her goals, the diva has not stopped maintaining her hot bod.
Sara’s gym wear has been the talk of the town for fashion enthusiasts. The Kedarnath actress can hardly get it wrong with some chic athleisure and funky accessories. She was recently spotted by the paparazzi while exiting Namrata Purohit’s Pilates session.
The Pataudi princess donned a white crop top over a sports bra and buckle shorts. She completed the look with a transparent tote bag and yellow slippers. The bottoms that Sara is wearing are by Puma and cost only Rs 1852.
Sara’s next release is Imtiaz Ali's untitled film opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day next year.
She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1, which is slated to open on May 1 2020. It is a remake of Dhawan's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)