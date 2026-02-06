Maniyanpilla Raju Hit-And-Run Case: CCTV Footage Shows Actor's Car Colliding With Bike Outside Thiruvananthapuram Club, Then Driving Away

CCTV Footage Shows Maniyanpilla Raju's Car Colliding With Bike | Photo Via X

On Thursday night, February 5, Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju was involved in a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, when his car collided with a motorcycle, injuring two youngsters. The injured were rushed to a hospital, and a case was registered against the actor. After remaining unreachable for nearly 10 hours following the incident, Raju appeared before the Museum police on Friday morning to record his statement in the hit-and-run case.

CCTV Footage Shows Maniyanpilla Raju's Car Colliding With Bike

CCTV footage shows Raju's white car exiting the Trivandrum club. As he slowly takes the car out with the indicator on, a speeding bike collides with it, causing the riders to fall onto the road. The impact also damages the front part of the car, including the number plate, which breaks and falls off. The footage further shows the car leaving the spot after the collision, while the two individuals on the motorcycle were injured.

(Source: Police)



Maniyanpilla Raju Arrested

The 70-year-old actor arrested in connection with the road accident and was released on bail by the Museum police after being taken to the General Hospital for a medical examination. His car was later found near the Trivandrum Tennis Club.

'I Panicked After The Accident'

Raju admitted that he panicked during the incident and that it was wrong not to stop. He added, "I panicked after the accident and returned home. I was driving the car slowly to cross the road when the motorcycle hit the vehicle. I heard a noise and saw someone falling down. After leaving the place, I contacted a person and asked him to arrange an ambulance. I am a cancer survivor and have now been diagnosed with chikungunya. Also, my wife was alone at home."

The actor also stated that the rider was speeding.

The injured have been identified as Sooraj (20) and Nidev (20). Police said Sooraj sustained fractures to his left leg and shoulder, while Nidev suffered injuries to his head and legs. Both were admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.