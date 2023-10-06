WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Spotted After Skipping ED Summons In Mahadev Betting App Case

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, October 6, in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, was recently spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi. Kapoor, however, requested a two-week extension to appear before the ED and managed to evade the shutterbugs during his outing, as seen in a viral video. According to reports, the actor is alleged to have been involved in promotional activities for the app under investigation.

For those who may not be aware, an extravagant wedding that took place in the United Arab Emirates in February garnered the attention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) due to the entire expenditure, which amounted to around Rs 200 crore, being conducted entirely in cash. Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev Online Book Betting app, hosted this wedding in Ras Al-Khaimah. He arranged private jets to transport family members from Nagpur to the UAE and reportedly paid celebrities from the Indian film industry to perform at the event, as per the ED's investigation. The Enforcement Directorate has also summoned other celebrities in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’. The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.