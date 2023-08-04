WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shines In Riveting Trailer Of Akelli - A Tale Of Survival Amidst Chaos

Nushrratt Bharuccha | A still from the trailer

The much-anticipated trailer of 'Akelli' is finally here, and it doesn't disappoint. Starring the Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, this upcoming film promises to be a roller-coaster of emotions, taking the audience on a gripping journey of survival and resilience.

WHAT'S IN THE TRAILER VIDEO?

In a 2-minute-29-second trailer, we are introduced to Nushrratt Bharuccha's character, an Indian girl who finds herself trapped in war-torn Iraq. The opening scenes show her desperate attempts to escape. However, she is surrounded by armed men, leaving her with no choice but to confront the harrowing reality of her situation.

The story unfolds as we learn that she had travelled to Mosul for a job opportunity and was trying to build a new life in a foreign land when the unthinkable happens - a war breaks out, turning her life upside down.

Along with other women, she is captured and subjected to physical and sexual assault, but she refuses to give up.

Nushrratt Bharuccha | A still from the trailer

TRAILER VERDICT

Bharuccha's character is portrayed as a strong-willed woman, determined to fight against all odds for her survival. Her resilience in the face of unimaginable challenges is awe-inspiring, and it's clear that Nushrratt Bharuccha has embraced this role with unmatched dedication.

The plot manages to bring out a powerful and thought-provoking story that tackles important themes of survival and courage.

Meshram's direction in the trailer hints at a raw and emotionally charged narrative that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

ABOUT THE FILM

Directed by the talented debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, who previously worked as an assistant director on projects like 'Queen' and 'Commando 3,' 'Akelli' is set to be a compelling cinematic experience.

Watch the gripping trailer here and mark your calendars for August 18, when 'Akelli' hits the big screen.