Watch ‘Chhorii’ Teaser: Nushratt Bharuccha experiences all things paranormal in upcoming horror film

Amazon Prime Video recently gave a sneak peek into the world of its upcoming horror film ‘Chhorii’.

Starring Nushratt Bharuccha as the protagonist, this Amazon Original Movie revolves around her experiencing events involving paranormal activity in a secluded village.

Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, ‘Chhorii’ is slated to stream on 26th November 2021, on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Early October, Prime Video gave the audiences a visual treat with a motion poster, and today it unveiled a teaser.

The teaser traces the journey of Sakshi (Played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) from the city to a secluded village, where she experiences all things paranormal. It gives a glimpse of spine-chilling horror and sets the tone for what’s yet to unfold!

What’s the mystery behind all the drama she witnesses in the village is what makes ‘Chhorii’ an extremely interesting watch.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, ‘Chhorri’ is a remake of the Marathi film 'Lapachhapi' and features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, ‘Chhorii’ promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:07 PM IST