Indore: Cinema is becoming one, says Nushratt

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Borders are merging, the language barrier is vanishing, and overall, cinema is becoming one,” said, Nushratt Bharuccha, actress. India is amongst the largest film-producing nations and produces films in multiple languages. The craze of “Pan India” has become popular, and the upcoming movie ‘Chatrapathi’ is no exception starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The two visited Indore as a stop on their map to bring their infectious zest and energy to the city.

The on-screen couple were seen making a grand entry on a bike followed by a rally behind them in true superstar style.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “I did not want my first Hindi movie to be dubbed by an artist, and hence I attended various workshops to improve my accent and understand the language prominently. It is the love of the audience that has motivated me to come out of my comfort zone and make a film in another language.”

Remake with a twist

Nushratt said, “The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film by the same name and has been formatted with multiple differences. The content, action, dialogue and even the storyline has been twisted to create a whole new experience for the audience.”

Script over everything else

Nushratt informed Free Press that she believes in script over everything else. She believes that a script can change and reformat the dimensions of a movie and it is something that keeps the audience hooked. “A good director can make a simple script stand out while a not-so-good director can ruin the concept. However, for me the script is of utmost importance, everything else comes later.”

Artists need to break barriers

“In order to erase the language barrier, artists need to come forward and face challenges. There are many good film-makers and script-writers who make films for Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, and many other cinemas. All this can be brought to Pan India level if an artist chooses to face the challenges and to bring out the best being served,” Said Nushratt.

