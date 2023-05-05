Indore: Temperature to rise by a couple of degrees but spell of rains to continue | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of intermittent rains continued to lash the city on Thursday and provided relief to the residents from the increasing humidity during the day.

The eastern part of the city received about 2-3 mm rainfall but only 0.1 mm rainfall was reported by the weather centre of the Regional Meteorological Department at city Airport. Meanwhile, the total rainfall in the city in summer season reached 42 mm (1.62 inches).

The Regional Meteorological Department said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and there were chances of a good spell of rainfall only after a couple of days byt the temperature would increase.

Citizens woke up to a clear sky on Thursday morning but the weather took a U-turn again in the evening as dark clouds enveloped the sky and rains continued to lash various parts of the city intermittently till evening. The weather turned pleasant in the evening after the rain and the cool breeze that accompanied it.

“The cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood now lies over south Haryana and neighbourhood above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood now lies over coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6,” the weatherman said adding “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. A trough is also passing through Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu due to which rain will continue to lash the city,” Meteorology department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius, which is nine degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius below normal.