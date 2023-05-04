Indore: Elderly man dies after part of dilapidated shop's roof collapses

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man died after some portion of the roof of a dilapidated grocery shop collapsed on him in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The deceased, identified as Kishanlal, was buying goods from the shop located in Sindhi Colony when the mishap occurred, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dishesh Agarwal told reporters.

"The elderly customer died on the spot as he was trapped under the debris," he said.

Eyewitnesses said that after the death of the elderly man due to the roof collapse, the administration and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials reached the spot and demolished the dilapidated shop, calling it as dangerous.

Tehsildar Shekhar Chaudhary said that after the incident, the administration is conducting a survey in Sindhi Colony area to inspect the buildings and if any more structures are found to be in a precarious condition, they will be razed.

Several incidents of dilapidated structures collapsing in the city occurred of late.

On April 23, three persons were injured when a dilapidated roof in front of a rest house in a commercial building in Choti Gwaltoli area caved in.

Earlier on March 30, a major tragedy struck when 36 people, including 21 women and two children, were killed after the floor of the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar collapsed during Ram Navami havan-puja. This temple was built over a "bawdi" (step-well).