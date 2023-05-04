Indore: JEE Advanced 2023; changed Syllabus, more competition from Foreign aspirants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants have a new challenge this year with the revised syllabus of JEE Advanced 2023. Furthermore, a bigger challenge awaits the next batch as JEE Main 2024 will have a new segment.

Now, with the new syllabus, it is actually a plus for aspirants. The syllabus remain the same for all the three exams – CBSE Boards, JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

Until now JEE Advanced syllabus was slightly lesser than JEE Main and CBSE board. However, the syllabus is revised. Interestingly, the syllabus for CBSE board has already been revised and in turn JEE Main as well.

The revision of the syllabus has been done in accordance with the NEP 2020, and majorly emphasises the internationalisation of education.

Several topics and concepts have been added to the physics syllabus and nothing has been removed. “This addition may sound lengthy, but it will be easier and higher scoring in comparison to the previous one,” said Kamal Sharma, JEE Mentor.

He added that this would, however, mean a change of strategy for those who prepare directly for advanced from the first go.

“Students who were focusing only on JEE Advanced will have to cover new topics that were earlier not there in the syllabus,” Sharma said. He added that students who surpassed mains preparations by taking to mains books last minute and focusing for advanced more will need a tweak in their strategy.

Highlights of changes to JEE Advanced syllabus

The new addition to JEE Advanced syllabus for mathematics is statistics.

Instead, the solution of the triangle has been eliminated. Further, harmonic progression and solution of triangles have been removed, and topics like statistics, fundamentals of algebra and quadratic equations have been added.

Physics

For physics, semiconductors and communications have been excluded, few topics of JEE Main including forced and damped oscillations, EM waves and polarization have been added instead.

Chemistry

In chemistry, nuclear chemistry has been removed and certain amendments have been made to the biochemistry and physical chemistry parts.

Change to help foreign students enrol at IITs

From this year, foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have studied or are studying abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent can also register for JEE (Advanced) 2021.

Overseas Citizen of India/ Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates shall remain the same as earlier announced, i.e. they will be eligible to appear directly for JEE (Advanced) 2023 without appearing in JEE (Main) 2023. This measure shall be applicable only for the year 2023.

The revision in JEE Advanced syllabus will reduce the pressure on the students and also boost foreign student's chances at the premier institute. Being in accordance with the NEP 2020, foreign students will also have a reduced level of difficulty, as the questions will be set at school-level examinations.

The new syllabus for the 2023 exam for all three subjects, physics, chemistry and math, is available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.