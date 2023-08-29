 WATCH: Mouni Roy Aces Airport Style In ₹49K Gucci T-Shirt & Chanel Sneakers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Mouni Roy Aces Airport Style In ₹49K Gucci T-Shirt & Chanel Sneakers

WATCH: Mouni Roy Aces Airport Style In ₹49K Gucci T-Shirt & Chanel Sneakers

Its modern design, featuring a vibrant yellow v-neck and cap sleeves adorned with matching bands, exuded an aura of chic relaxation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Mouni Roy | Photo from Varinder Chawla

Actress Mouni Roy recently grabbed eyeballs during her Mumbai airport appearance. With a mix of comfort and style, she definitely leveled up her fashion game in a pricey Gucci outfit.

Mouni's ensemble was a perfect blend of two Gucci and Chanel. The iconic Gucci tiger jersey black T-shirt, donned with effortless elegance, captivated attention.

Its modern design, featuring a vibrant yellow v-neck and cap sleeves adorned with matching bands, exuded an aura of chic relaxation.

Read Also
Mouni Roy Spends 9 Days In Hospital: 'Recovering Slowly But Very Well'
article-image

PRICE OF MOUNI’S T-SHIRT & SNEAKERS WILL SHOCK YOU

Surprisingly, the price tag of this T-shirt is approximately ₹49,568, inviting fashion enthusiasts to explore the realms where creativity and luxury intertwine.

Accentuating her figure with body-hugging tights, Mouni showcased her meticulous attention to detail. The ensemble reached its crescendo with a footwear symphony – Chanel velvet calfskin CC sneakers in white and black. With a price tag of approximately Rs. 1,29,910, these sneakers not only elevated her stature but also epitomized luxury's finest essence.

Mouni's grooming choices, like the brushstrokes on a masterpiece, added the final touch of finesse. Her subtly wavy tresses flowed gracefully, reflecting an effortless allure that complemented the ensemble's overall theme. A touch of subdued makeup accentuated her features, celebrating the art of understated elegance.

Read Also
WATCH: Mouni Roy Forgets Her Passport, Searches Inside Her ₹3 Lakh Handbag At Mumbai Airport
article-image

MOUNI ROY: WORK FRONT

Talking about her professional front, Mouni was all over the news in 2022 after she played the main antagonist 'Junoon' in 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

She will be next seen in 'The Virgin Tree', co-starring Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Sanjay Dutt.

Read Also
AWW! BFF Mouni Roy-Disha Patani Hold Hands As They Visit A Cafe In Mumbai: SEE PICS
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suhana Khan Will Do THIS If Her Boyfriend Is Found Cheating

Suhana Khan Will Do THIS If Her Boyfriend Is Found Cheating

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pose With Fans In Kenya During Vacation (PHOTO)

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pose With Fans In Kenya During Vacation (PHOTO)

Onam 2023: Keerthy Suresh Catches The Golden Hour During Her Festivities: IN PHOTOS

Onam 2023: Keerthy Suresh Catches The Golden Hour During Her Festivities: IN PHOTOS

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 Bollywood Songs to Dedicate To Your Siblings 

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 Bollywood Songs to Dedicate To Your Siblings 

Sunny Deol Celebrates Raksha Bandhan During Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai

Sunny Deol Celebrates Raksha Bandhan During Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai