WATCH: Mouni Roy Aces Airport Style In ₹49K Gucci T-Shirt & Chanel Sneakers

Mouni Roy | Photo from Varinder Chawla

Actress Mouni Roy recently grabbed eyeballs during her Mumbai airport appearance. With a mix of comfort and style, she definitely leveled up her fashion game in a pricey Gucci outfit.

Mouni's ensemble was a perfect blend of two Gucci and Chanel. The iconic Gucci tiger jersey black T-shirt, donned with effortless elegance, captivated attention.

Its modern design, featuring a vibrant yellow v-neck and cap sleeves adorned with matching bands, exuded an aura of chic relaxation.

PRICE OF MOUNI’S T-SHIRT & SNEAKERS WILL SHOCK YOU

Surprisingly, the price tag of this T-shirt is approximately ₹49,568, inviting fashion enthusiasts to explore the realms where creativity and luxury intertwine.

Accentuating her figure with body-hugging tights, Mouni showcased her meticulous attention to detail. The ensemble reached its crescendo with a footwear symphony – Chanel velvet calfskin CC sneakers in white and black. With a price tag of approximately Rs. 1,29,910, these sneakers not only elevated her stature but also epitomized luxury's finest essence.

Mouni's grooming choices, like the brushstrokes on a masterpiece, added the final touch of finesse. Her subtly wavy tresses flowed gracefully, reflecting an effortless allure that complemented the ensemble's overall theme. A touch of subdued makeup accentuated her features, celebrating the art of understated elegance.

MOUNI ROY: WORK FRONT

Talking about her professional front, Mouni was all over the news in 2022 after she played the main antagonist 'Junoon' in 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

She will be next seen in 'The Virgin Tree', co-starring Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Sanjay Dutt.