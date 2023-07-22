Mouni Roy Spends 9 Days In Hospital: 'Recovering Slowly But Very Well' |

Actress Mouni Roy, who is known for working in films and TV shows including 'Run', 'K.G.F: Chapter 1', 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasturi', 'Naagin', among others, recently revealed that she was hospitalised for nine days. Sharing a series of pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, Mouni didn’t reveal the reason behind the same but thanked those who took care of her.

Mouni wrote, “9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything. A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys x P.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful.”

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali as well as South Indian rituals.

Back in May, Mouni Roy made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She walked the red carpet in a strapless plunge-neck gown adorned with ivory feathers. Mouni also shared photos with her social media followers. She also praised her team in the caption for helping her make an outstanding debut at Cannes. She opted for a choker necklace with a subtle shine to complete her look. Finally, for the glam options, she chose darker brows, a glossy nude pink lip shade, bold eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and dazzling highlighter, her red carpet outfit was completed with a low bun.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

