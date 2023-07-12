WATCH: Mouni Roy Forgets Her Passport, Searches Inside Her ₹3 Lakh Handbag At Mumbai Airport

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is often seen jetting in and out of Mumbai and she makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to her airport looks. The actress makes heads turn every time she arrives at the airport, and along with her comfy fashion, it is her extravagant handbag which is a regular during her airport visits.

Mouni is currently juggling with multiple projects and events. While she was last seen on the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster 'Brahmastra', she is also seen as one of the judges in Dance Bangla Dance Junior.

On Wednesday morning, Mouni was spotted at the airport, jetting off to some undisclosed location. And while the actress looked all set for her flight, it turned out that she had forgotten to carry her passport along with her.

Mouni Roy forgets to carry passport at airport

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Mouni can be seen arriving in a comfy co-ord set and interacting with the paparazzi, who were stationed there to click her.

She was seen wearing a white and blue Deme By Gabriella co-ord set worth Rs 18,500, but it was her Dior tote bag priced at a whopping Rs 3 lakh which stole the limelight.

In the video, Mouni can be seen posing for the paps before proceeding to enter the airport. However, as soon as the security personnel asked her to show her documents, she realised that she had forgotten her passport at home.

Mouni and her team member can be seen looking for the passport in her handbag, only to realise that they did not have it. The actress was then seen telling the paps, "Passport bhool gayi", while her manager made some frantic phone calls.

Mouni Roy's upcoming projects

On the work front, Mouni was all over the news in 2022 after she played the main antagonist 'Junoon' in 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

She will be next seen in 'The Virgin Tree', co-starring Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Sanjay Dutt.

It is yet to be known if Mouni will be a part of 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Brahmastra 3' as well.