Mouni Roy's Newly-opened Badmaash lends a desi flavour to Hash Browns and Stir-fried Mushroom

Stir-fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps

Great food, a well-done-up setting, and fast service, if these are the priorities for you to visit a restaurant, then you can safely add Mouni Roy’s Badmaash to your list of must-visit diners. Offering a warm ambience and great food, this new restaurant in Andheri serves progressive Indian cuisine, designed and curated by chef Ishant Khanna, the corporate chef of this multi-city restaurant backed by Bengaluru’s V&RO Hospitality. In the kitchen Chef Japneet Singh holds the fort and ensures you are given a delightful meal trip.

Pushpa The Cocktail |

Badmaash has a setting that is bound to bedazzle you the moment you step in with its tiger-themed bedecked walls and attention to detail. The earthy yet elegant colours of grey, gold metals, wood, and greens transport you into a lush wildlife-inspired setting supported by dimly lit hanging trees over the top. Spread across 2,100 sq ft, this 50-seater is an unadulterated celebration of everything Indian. The centre-raised round seating with black granite and yellow Jaisalmer stone representing tiger stripes is an eye-catching feature that adds to the overall atmosphere. The camouflage area with matching wallpaper print and fabric ties the wildlife-inspired theme together.

Olive and Zaatar Cottage Cheese |

We started with the refreshing, fruity mocktail Chatpata Amrud, which went very well with the spicy notes of Indian food. A mix of guava, celery, and pepper was a bit spicy for us but the highlight of the drink was the homemade spice sauce. The drinks come with rice papad and three different sauces — Red, green, and white — till our order for the appetisers arrived.

We tried their Kalimirch Feta Cheese, Rucola, Fresh Pineapple and Lonavala Peanut Chikki. We never knew Rucola could taste so good, for it has a bitter taste but was amplified with pineapple and chikki. The subtle taste of black pepper and ginger was the highlight of this salad.

On Chef Singh’s recommendation, we tried Cajun Aloo Tuk served with Dhungar Masala Mayonnaise. The crispy fried baby potatoes had a prominent taste of cashew mixing topped with coriander, garlic and chilli. This didn’t leave us much impressed, but Hash Brown with Ragda dipped in mozzarella and oregano was a fusion delight of India and America. Although, we think, this could have had more Indian spices to add a little bit of Indian flavour. Almond Flake and Corn Gallets, Pani Puri with Kalamata Olive, Edamame and Spiced Potato were delectable, perfect for our palate, tangy, spicy, and simply yum.

Mozzarella and oregano ragda hash brown |

For mains, we picked Rajasthani Shikari Aloo cooked with curd and chillies. The well-cooked baby potatoes served with naan and masala pyaaz (onion) were perfect to leave our mouths tasteful. The flavours of masalas blended well leaving us wanting for more.

If you are a non-vegetarian, Badmaash offers an array of indigence. Try their Parsi Chicken Farcha Bhel, Togarashi Butter Garlic Lobster, Paprika Tandoori Prawns to start with. You won’t regret a bowl of Champaran Gosht served with naan and delicious Awadhi Vegetable Biryani.

We decided to leave some space for dessert. A bowl of Badam Halwa arrived on our table with a fragrance of saffron. The melt-in-mouth halwa had the perfect balance of sweetness and butter to our liking.

Meal for two: Rs 1,800+