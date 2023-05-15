Mumbai: the newest rooftop lounge bar 190’Amsl in Novotel is all about good food & heady cocktails

Friday night in the city of dreams is all kinds of lively. As another hectic work week comes to an end, we decided to beat the heat by exploring yet another lounge bar in Andheri called 190’Amsl.

Decorated with wooden panels, a ceiling with colourful sentinel lights, and a life-sized portrait of a woman which to us, looked like the 60s beautiful actress Madhubala, and a huge wall painting with hues of ocean blue, pink, and grey next to the bar counter, 190'Amsl is a perfect place to chill with your friends and family.

What we loved about this differently done-up space located on the 12th floor of Novotel Mumbai International Airport is the breathtaking view from the outside which is amplified by the reflection of the colourful lights on the ceiling. The well-lit private dining lounge in gold, orange and red also impresses with vivid paintings and an L-shaped sofa sprawled with colourful cushions.

As we settled in a corner space offering a view of the international airport, we sipped our first refreshing drink called Caribbean Colada made with pineapple juice with tropical fruit syrup and coconut cream. The refreshing drink helped us unwind quickly and the next we had on our table were mix-colour Mexican nachos with delicious Latin-American salsa, which we learned was made with three different types of chillies – chipotle, Boriya, and arobo chillies.

We loved the salsa dip with a perfectly balanced spicy and sour taste. Chef Mayuresh prepared us melt-in-mouth edamame dim sums and Beetroot Sigars made with blanched beetroot. The small cigar rolls had a filling of green cheese, Mascarpone cheese, walnut, chives and pistachios all blazed with maple syrup. Beetroot Sigars were the highlight of our meal. We loved the sweet and spicy taste of this experimental dish garnished with balsamic glaze.

Apart from delectable small and large plates, 190’Amsl serves some intoxicatingly relishable cocktails. Some of the must-try cocktails are El Dorado which is made from Gordons Gin, Jagermeister, Cinzano Rosso, and oakwood finish, Rum Pa Pa Rum - passionfruit infused captain morgan, lemon juice, passionfruit syrup, and aquafaba rum, and Vista Aerea spiked with tequila, fresh basil leaves, lemon juice, Thai jasmine syrup, and spicy Jamaican caramel syrup among several others. There's also an elaborate dessert section in the menu.

Meal for two: Rs 1,000+