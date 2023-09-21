WATCH: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Salman Khan's Sister Arpita's Residence For Ganpati Celebrations |

Superstar Salman Khan along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday arrived at actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence for the Ganpati celebrations. Salman was seen posing with CM Shinde in front of the paps stationed outside his sister’s residence. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor donned a blue shirt paired with black pants. He was seen in his new bald look.

While CM Shinde wore a white shirt paired with matching pants.

Several pictures and videos of Salman and CM Shinde went viral on social media.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is characterised by the installation of Ganesha idols at home and in gilded pandals (make-shift stage).

The 10-day festival ends with the idols taken for Visarjan through elaborate immersion processions.

The idols are immersed on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

