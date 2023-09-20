Inside Arpita Khan's Ganpati Visarjan: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda, Sohail Arrive

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
Arpita's brother, actor Salman Khan arrived in a blue shirt and black trousers.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Helen donned a salwar suit as she arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Aprita Khan was seen holding the Ganpati idol as she bids adieu.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma also bid an emotional goodbye to Bappa.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Sohail Khan and his son Yohan Khan also were seen at Arpita Khan's home.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Anusha Dandekar made a stylish appearance.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Divya Khosla Kumar wore a white sharara set and looked stunning.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda gave major couple goals.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Salma Khan was also seen at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Iulia Vantur stunned in a printed lehenga as she posed for the paparazzi.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Aayush Sharma was seen holding his Ayat in a truck as they headed for visarjan.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.