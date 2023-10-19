WATCH: Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Composer Anirudh Ravichander MOBBED Outside Chennai Theatre

The much-awaited film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, finally released in theatres on Thursday morning and it is nothing short of a festival in itself for fans of the actor. On Thursday morning, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander too hopped on to the frenzy and were seen reaching a theatre in Chennai to watch the film.

While fans already thronged theatres to witness Vijay on the big screen as soon as the screenings begam, the director of Leo and the composer decided to further surprise the audience by themselves paying a visit to a theatre in Chennai to watch the film with the masses.

VIDEO | Vijay-starrer 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music director Anirudh Ravichander arrive at Vettri Theatre in Chennai to watch the movie. pic.twitter.com/LQ69FJ7hct — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2023

Several photos and videos have now gone viral on the internet in which Lokesh and Anirudh can be seen reaching the Vettri Theatre in Chennai. As soon as people got a whiff of the duo's presence in the theatre premises, they thronged the area to catch one glimpse of them.

Lokesh and Anirudh were mobbed by fans as they reached the theatre and in the videos, they can be seen struggling to get inside the theatre through the sea of people outside.

The duo was seen smiling and waving as the crowd went wild seeing them at the theatre.

Meanwhile, Leo was screened in theatres in Mumbai as early as 3 am. However, the Tamil Nadu court and government did not allow the makers to organise early morning shows of the film in the state, citing traffic woes.

The makers had moved court seeking permission to allow the film's screenings in Tamil Nadu as early as 4 am, but it was rejected by the court. The state government also did not give its approval for 7 am shows, stating that the frenzy causes inconvenience to school-going children and other commuters.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans gather outside Chennai's Koyambedu Rohini Theatre for the first-day screening of Tamil actor Vijay's film 'Leo'. pic.twitter.com/5idYRMkCdO — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2023

Heavy police bandobast has been deployed in Tamil Nadu for the film's release and the screenings of Leo have only been allowed by the government from 9 am to 1:30 am for the first six days.

