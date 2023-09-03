WATCH: Kushi Star Vijay Deverakonda Gets MOBBED, Female Fan Holds Him Tight By Waist At Telangana Temple

South star Vijay Deverakonda is all over the news of late, thanks to his latest release Kushi, which has been creating waves at the box office. The film opened with positive reviews all around and on Sunday, the actor paid a visit to the reverred Yadadri temple in Telangana to thank the Lord.

Vijay, along with his family, sought blessings at the Yadadri temple on Sunday morning, and as soon as the devotees got to know that the actor was in the temple premises, chaos ensued to catch one glimpse of the star.

Vijay was seen performing a puja and thanking the Almighty for all the love that is coming his way, along with his family members.

Vijay gets mobbed at temple

However, his experience at the temple was not as hassle-free as he might have wanted it to be. A shocking video from his temple visit has surfaced online in which the actor can be seen getting mobbed by his fans present in the premises.

In the video, one particular woman can be seen breaching Vijay's security and running up to him. As the guards tried to pull her aside, she clenched on to the actor's waist, unwilling to let him go without a picture.

Vijay, who was visibly taken aback, maintained his calm and obliged the fan with a photo before she let him go.

Other devotees too were seen scrambling around him to catch one glimpse of the star.

About Kushi

Kushi reunites Vijay with her Mahanati co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the film's success has proved that theirs is a tried and tested on-screen jodi.

Vijay and Samantha took to their respective social media handles to thank their fans for the overwhelming love and called it a blessing to wake up to hundreds of beautiful messages.

Kushi traces Vijay and Samantha's inter-faith romance against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. It has been directed by Shiva Nirvana, and it also stars Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Ali, Sachin Khedakar, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Rohini in key roles.

