WATCH: Host Pushes, Manhandles Vijay Deverakonda's Fan During Kushi Promotions

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film, Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recently, the makers organised a one-of-a-kind meet and greet event wherein Vijay met a whopping 8000 fans and clicked pictures with them. While fans were overwhelmed after meeting the star, the event might have not ended on a good note for one particular person present in the crowd.

Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on the internet in which a fan of Vijay can be seen manhandled by the host for the evening, and it has not gone down well with netizens.

Angry netizens also demanded an explanation from Vijay and his team post the incident.

Vijay's fan manhandled during event

In a now-viral video, Vijay can be seen meeting 8000 fans one by one during the event. The fans were asked to queue up next to the stage, and one by one, they were asked to go near the actor and get a picture clicked with him.

A man was then seen walking up to Vijay and posing for a picture, however, as soon as the photographer clicked the photo, the host of the event was seen grabbing the fan by his neck and pushing him away harshly.

In the video, Vijay can be seen whispering something to the host and other members from his team too were seen intervening, before the actor posed with another fan.

Netizens questioned Vijay for his nonchalance and stated that he should have taken a stand for his fan.

About Kushi

Meanwhile, Kushi is all set to release in theatres on September 1, 2023.

The film reunites Vijay with his Mahanati co-star Samantha, and theirs is a tried, tested and much-loved chemistry.

Samantha, who is currently on a break from work, has been participating in only the major events related to Kushi. The actress is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis.

