Kushi: Steamy Bedroom Scene Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda Goes Viral (WATCH) |

As Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's multilingual film Kushi hit the big screens on September 1, an intimate scene of the two has gone viral as X users shared the clip on social media. The video shows Vijay and Samantha getting passionate in their bedroom. A user shared and wrote, “Entha cute ga unaro eddaru" which translates to “how cute they both are". Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The trailer shows Vijay's character falling hard for Samantha's character as he tries to woo and pursue her for marriage. Drama ensues when their families get involved and Kushi’s father warns the duo that their union will only lead to fights which will be increasingly difficult to cope with.

Things take a dramatic turn when the duo, despite warnings, goes ahead and ties the knot. But like any other marriage, they start having disagreements, which eventually affect their professional lives and thus lose the spark of their relationship.

Vijay promises to be the best husband in the world and assures that he is a feminist despite the bad reputation he’s gotten from society.

As the film made its way to the big screens and garnered a positive response from the audience, Vijay too took to social media to pen an emotional post for giving him a hit, after five years. The actor wrote, "You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! :) Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and familes. Because I know you will Emotional & #Kushi Your man, Vijay Deverakonda."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, Samantha shared happy pictures of herself from her ongoing vacation in California, and wrote, "It never gets easier, it’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. Thank you for #Kushi Pic 1- After the movie’s release, Pic 2 and 3- Before(the stressssssssssss😅), Video 4- You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive."

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi also stars Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film was released on September 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.