'Utter Rubbish': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Reports Of Him Walking Out Of Ex-Wife Samantha's Kushi Trailer...

Actor Naga Chaitanya has rubbished reports of him walking out of ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi trailer. For the unversed, Chaitanya attended the screening of Kannada film Boys Hostel a couple of days back, however, during the screening, the trailer of Kushi was played and several news portal reported that the actor was quick to walk out of the theatre.

According to a report in Times Now, Naga Chaitanya has now clarified that the reports are 'rubbish' and nothing of that sort happened during the film's screening.

Naga Chaitanya addresses rumours

"It is utter rubbish. Some Telugu websites started this rumour. I have already requested them to correct the article," he told the news portal.

Kushi, touted to be a romantic drama, features Vijay Deverakonda opposite Samantha in the lead role. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is all set to hit the big screens on September 1.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in Goa in 2017 in the presence of their close friends and family members. However, in October 2021, the two issued a joint statement announcing their separation after being together for four years.

"After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," their statement read.

In 2022, they were officially granted divorce by the court and the two have reiterated in several interviews that they have "moved on". In fact, there have been reports that Naga Chaitanya is dating Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. However, they have not reacts to their relationship reports yet.

