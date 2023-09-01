Kushi Actor Vijay Deverakonda Gets Emotional As He Delivers A Hit After 5 Years: 'You All Waited Patiently...'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda penned a heartfelt note as his film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu hit the screens on Friday (September 1). The film received positive early reviews from film critics and audiences.

Taking to his official social media account, an emotional Vijay thanked his fans and said that he woke up to 'hundreds of messages' from his well-wishers.

Celebrating his first hit in almost five years, Vijay wrote on X (formerly called Twitter), "You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! :) Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions."

He added, "I love you all Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and familes. Because I know you will Emotional & #Kushi Your man, Vijay Deverakonda."

It may be noted that Vijay's last film Liger, which was also his Bollywood debut, failed miserably at the box office. The success of Kushi is crucial to Samantha as well as her previous release Shaakuntalam did not impress the audience.

According to media reports, Kushi started off on a decent note and it is expected to earn Rs 10-12 crore on the first day of its release.

Kushi gives a glimpse into Vijay and Samantha's inter-faith romance set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir's enchanting landscapes. However, their path to love is laden with hurdles, as the two find themselves caught in a web of familial discord due to their different faiths.

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi also features Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Ali, Sachin Khedakar, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rohini, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.

The film also marks a significant reunion for Samantha and Vijay, rekindling the chemistry that wowed audiences in the 2018 hit Mahanati.

