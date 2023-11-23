WATCH: Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His Birthday With Family, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon & Others |

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who turned a year older on November 22, had an intimate bash at a Mumbai restaurant with his loved ones. Dressed in an all-black attire, Kartik arrived in style and posed for the paparazzi on his special day. He was accompanied by his parents and sister.

Also in attendance were actors Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, and Raveena Tandon who arrived with her daughter Rasha.

Prior to the party, Kartik visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple. The actor wore a blue kurta for the outing.

Earlier in the day, he posted a cute picture with his pet dog Katori, surrounded by balloons and a cake on his lap. Entirely immersed in prayer, Kartik captioned it, "Grateful for all the love."

Besides the celebratory aspect, Kartik was also gifted a Dharma movie on his birthday after his fallout with the production house over Dostana 2.

The film will be directed by Sandeep Modi known for The Night Manager (Indian version) and the web series Aarya. It will hit the big screens on Independence Day (August 15) 2025.

He wrote on Instagram, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeipm and the powerhouse @karanjohar and @ektarkapoor.”

Burying the hatched once and for all, Karan too wished Kartik and wrote, “Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is busy shooting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from that, Kartik also has Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, as well as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.