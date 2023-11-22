'Birthday Boy' Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 22, 2023
Kartik Aaryan, who celebrates his 33rd birthday today, visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor donned a navy blue kurta as he was clicked outside the temple in Mumbai.
Kartik Aaryan also acknowleged his fans and clicked selfies with them.
On his birthday, Kartik Aaryan announced his new film with Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions after their fallout.
Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani in the lead.
Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of himself from his birthday celebration on social media with his pet pooch Katori and wrote, "Grateful for all the love."
Kartik Aaryan also made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will star next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Chandu Champion and Aashiqui 3.