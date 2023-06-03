Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma dive into the weekend with family dinner

The Kapoor khandaan, along with Saif Ali Khan, kickstarted their weekend on Friday night with a family dinner. And by the looks of it, it was surely a fun get-together as Saif, Bebo and Lolo were seen stepping out of the restaurant along with their uncle Kunal Kapoor with bright smiles.

They were seen exiting a posh restaurant in the city and quickly zooming off in a bid to avoid people crowding up in the area.

All the four of them looked in their best moods as they greeted the paps and took their leave.

Dinner time for the Kapoors and Khans!

Several photos and videos of the stars stepping out after their dinner meet-up have gone viral on the internet.

Bebo looked pretty in a white kurta and black palazzo, perfect to beat the sweltering Mumbai heat. Lolo, on the other hand, went for a semi-formal look in a blue top and beige culottes.

Saif twinned with Lolo in a blue shirt and denims, while Kunal Kapoor was seen wearing his trademark kurta-pyjama set.

While Saif quickly made an exit and waited for Bebo in his car, the actress was seen sharing a hearty laugh with her uncle and posing for the paparazzi before joining her husband.

Kareena, Saif's upcoming projects

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has 'The Crew' in her kitty with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Saif, on the other hand, is all set to play Ravana in Om Raut's magnum opus, 'Adipurush'.

Karisma will next feature in Dinesh Vijan's 'Murder Mubarak'.