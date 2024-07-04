Watch: Imran Khan, Genelia D Souza & Other Co-Stars Jam To Title Track As They Celebrates 16 Years Of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Imran Khan and Genelia D Souza starrer Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na turns 16 on Thursday (July 4). The film stars Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis, Ayaz Khan, Paresh Rawal, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Karan Makhija, Alishka Varde, Nirav Mehta, Sugandha Garg, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Renuka Kunzru and others.

Marking the 16th anniversary of the film, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a video featuring the cast of the film, singing the title track of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na celebrating it's iconic 16 years. The video caption reads, "Celebrating 16 years of unconditional friendship and love."

The cast reunited for a nostalgic jam session from different place, can be seen singing the track. Fans were delighted to watch them rekindling memories of their youthful days and enduring the film's charm.

16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NllEO6CWyG — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 4, 2024

Earlier in an interview with Hindustand Times, when Imran was questioned about the sequel of his hit film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, he stated, "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was the story of so many people. But for my part, it was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood. It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner and finding their way to love. It culminates so nicely that I don’t know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters.

The film showcaser the story of friendship, love, and self-discovery resonated with a generation, making it a cultural touchstone of its time.

The film is helmed by Abbas Tyrewala, and produced by Mansoor Khan, and Aamir Khan, and it's music is composed by AR Rahman. Apart from its story, the film is also best known for its iconic songs like Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, Pappu Can't Dance Saala, Tu Bole, Main Boloon: The Title Theme, Nazrein Milana Nazrein Churana, and Kahin To, among others.