16 Years Of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na: 7 Facts About Imran Khan & Genelia Deshmukh's Film

By: Manisha Karki | July 04, 2024
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is still one of the most popular romantic movies in Hindi cinema. Vogue and Filmfare declared it as Bollywood's top ten most romantic films
Almost 8 years later, Josh fame Mansoor Khan returned to the industry to produce cousin Aamir Khan and launched Imran Khan in the film. It also marks the debut of Praeik Prateik Babbar
Imran Khan was initially comfortable with another actress opposite him in Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, Genelia revealed in an interview with Mid-Day last year
Genelia D'Souza was selected for the role of Aditi after auditioning 400 girls. She initially gave a screen test but couldn't give the dates, and received a call for the film after almost 1.5 years
The film is directed by Abbas Tyrewala and he planned that most of the film would be shot in the night. Song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi and Nazarene Milaana Nazaren Churana where shoot in the day, while rest others where shot in the night
A sequence from Aamir Khan's 2010 film Peepli Live featured the song Pappu Can't Dance Saala
Vinay Pathak and Neha Dhupia starrer Pappu Can't Dance Saala which released in 2011, has the same name inspired by the track
