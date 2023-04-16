WATCH: Hrithik Roshan's guard pushes food delivery boy trying to click selfie with actor, netizens call him 'shameless'

Hrithik Roshan | Photo File

Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood superstar, has landed himself in controversy yet again. The actor, who was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai last night with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a food delivery person.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Hrithik can be seen exiting the restaurant in casual attire. While waiting near his car, a food delivery person approached him and requested a selfie.

Despite being in a rush, Hrithik leaned towards the delivery person for a picture. However, the actor's bodyguard intervened and allegedly pushed the delivery guy away, leaving him embarrassed.

Netizens slam Hrithik and his bodyguard

After watching the video, fans bombarded the comment section slamming Hrithik’s bodyguard for his arrogant act. They also expressed their disappointment with the actor not stopping him.

One user wrote, “Ak fan pic le raha tha or body guard ne dhakka de Diya or Roshan ne kuch nahi bola badi he dukh ki baat hain. Iski picture ko dekh na hi ek sharm ki baat hai .”

Another user commented, “Will he be behaving like this during promotion weeks before the movie release? At least give a fake smile at people around you.”

Watch the viral clip of Hrithik shared by photojournalist Manav Manglani here:

While Hrithik appeared to nod in agreement, the bodyguard's behaviour was widely criticized on social media. Fans slammed the bodyguard for his inappropriate behaviour and urged the actor to issue an apology.

Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has some exciting projects lined up. He will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The actor is also rumoured to be part of War 2, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. There have been reports that Jr NTR will join the cast as another lead, but nothing has been officially confirmed.