Photos: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's dinner date in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was seen enjoying a cosy date with girlfriend Saba Azad in Mumbai on Tuesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
After setting the red carpet on fire over the weekend at the NMACC event, the couple was seen enjoying a quite dinner date in the city
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Hrithik and Saba twinned in black for their date night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Hrithik looked handsome as ever in a black t-shirt and pants, complete with a black jacket and a cap
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Saba, on the other hand, kept her tresses loose as she looked classy in a strappy black dress with a thigh-high slit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Saba was seen holding Hrithik's arm as the couple walked out of the posh restaurant
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Hrithik and Saba grabbed eyeballs recently after the former was seen moving around with the latter's heels in his hand at the NMACC event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They were among the best dressed couple at the gala event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
