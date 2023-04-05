Photos: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's dinner date in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was seen enjoying a cosy date with girlfriend Saba Azad in Mumbai on Tuesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

After setting the red carpet on fire over the weekend at the NMACC event, the couple was seen enjoying a quite dinner date in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Hrithik and Saba twinned in black for their date night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Hrithik looked handsome as ever in a black t-shirt and pants, complete with a black jacket and a cap

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Saba, on the other hand, kept her tresses loose as she looked classy in a strappy black dress with a thigh-high slit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Saba was seen holding Hrithik's arm as the couple walked out of the posh restaurant

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Hrithik and Saba grabbed eyeballs recently after the former was seen moving around with the latter's heels in his hand at the NMACC event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They were among the best dressed couple at the gala event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

