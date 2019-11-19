Watch: Hrithik Roshan's cute throwback dance to 'Aap Ka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali'

Hrithik Roshan is one of the best dancers that Bollywood has seen recently. From his performance in Ek Pal Ka Jeena to the latest Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, the actor has amazed everyone with his skills. Now, the actor’s mother Pinkie Roshan shared an old video where a very young Hrithik Roshan can be seen dancing his heart out at a wedding.
Sporting a blue shirt with a pair of what looks like beige trousers, young Hrithik dances like nobody’s watching. He is seen moving every limb of his body while dancing to the tunes of ‘Aap Ka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali’. Sharing it, Pinki simply wrote: “#onecapturedmoments”
The year 2019 has been generous towards Hrithik Roshan as both his films were a success. In both the films, he played two distinct characters. In Super 30, the actor played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, while he played the role of a spy in the action film War.
