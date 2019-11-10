Entertainment

Roshan Reunion: Sunaina making up with dad Rakesh and brother Hrithik shows it's all about loving your family

By FPJ Web Desk

Sunaina and Hrithik were seen together hinting at peace between them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan made a humongous issue earlier this year with her boyfriend Ruhail Amin against her own family. Both Hrithik and father Rakesh Roshan were targeted by her as harassers and the issue went on for quite a few months.

Since there hasn't been any outburst on Sunaina or the Roshans' part in a while, it seems they have finally made peace with each other. Recently, all of them were seen together at cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday party and Sunaina's presence made the heads turn. Hrithik and Sunaina were seen together and we sense a harmony between them.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

No one knows if the matter has already cooled down between the Roshans but we can make out from the pictures that currently, they are in better terms than earlier.

