Abusive husband killed wife for crushing on Hrithik Roshan, later hanged himself to death

A New-York husband killed his wife and then hanged himself to death, allegedly he was motivated because his wife had a crush on Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Dineshwar Budhidat, 33, allegedly stabbed his wife Donne Dojoy, 27, on Friday night in their Queens home. Dineshwar then left the house and went to a field in Howard Beach, New York, and hanged himself from a tree. The couple got married in July this year.

Before killing himself, Dineshwar had texted Donne’s sister and informed her that he had murdered Donne. He also told her that the key to their apartment can be found under a flowerpot.

The murder of wife and suicide of the husband happened two days after Dineshwar pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a court on Wednesday for when he had attacked his wife. Donne had got for herself a protection order against Dineshwar at the time of her death.

The police are still investigating the murder and while the motive for it is unclear, Donne’s friends have said that her husband had expressed violent anger in the past over her infatuation with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Donne worked as a bartender at Gemini's Ultra Lounge, the karaoke singer Mala Ramdhani, grom Donne’s workplace told The New York Post that Donne had told her about her husband’s obsessive behaviour and strong dislike over her crush on Hrithik Roshan. Donne had confided in Mala that every time she watched a Hrithik Roshan movie or his song, Dineshwar would 'would ask her to take it off because he would get so jealous'.

According to The New York Post, Dineshwar was arrested on August 21 for slapping and strangling Donne in their Queen’s apartment. Donne had since got a protection order against him. Dineshwar was supposed to be sentenced in January.

Donne had moved out of their Queens apartment in late October. Donne’s friend Rodney had visited Dineshwar on the day of her murder to watch a movie and ‘chill’ before her shift at work. Donne's sister, Fannita Barakat, supposed that she 'wanted to give him another chance' but that 'in the end, he was heartless for her.'