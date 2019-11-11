Relief from traffic snarls: Devendra Fadnavis opens BKC-Chunabhatti flyover with tweet

Mumbai: Caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday tweeted that a new flyover expected to reduce travel by 30 minutes between Sion and Dharavi in the metropolis stood open for public use from the evening.

The 1.6-km-long, 17-metre-wide and 4-lane BKC-Chunabhatti connector provides a faster route to the arterial Eastern Express Highway and is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams in the area, which is among the city’s premier business hubs.